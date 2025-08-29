Sabrina Carpenter on Latest Album ‘Man’s Best Friend’: ‘It’s Almost too TMI’

Sabrina Carpenter is officially in her no-filter era. With her latest album Man’s Best Friend, the pop star herself admits it’s “almost too TMI.” And by "too much information," she doesn’t mean your embarrassing middle school diary entries, she’s talking about lyrics so sultry that even your Bluetooth speaker might blush.

Sabrina Carpenter: Pop Star Turned Provocateur

In a clip released before her appearance on CBS Mornings (via Billboard), Carpenter gave a fair warning, Man’s Best Friend is not for everyone. The “Juno” singer said, “The album is not for any pearl clutchers. “But I also think that even pearl clutchers can listen to an album like that in their own solitude and find something that makes them smirk and chuckle to themselves.” TL;DR it’s NSFW.

Host Gayle King noted that the songs’ lyrics are “sexual,” yet “powerful” and “vulnerable.” The singer-songwriter said, “I think that’s the thing, is sometimes people hear the lyrics that are really bold, or they go, ‘I don’t want to sing this in front of other people.’”

She added, “It’s like it’s almost too TMI. “But I think about being at a concert with, you know, however many young women I see in the front row that are screaming at the top of their lungs with their best friends, and you can go like, ‘Oh, we can all sigh [in] relief like, ‘This is just fun.’ And that’s all it has to be.”

Not Her First Rodeo

This is not the first time Carpenter received backlash for her music. In fact, she received negative comments for Man’s Best Friend cover art; she needed to release another “God-approved” cover. During her Short n’ Sweet tour, she struck several raunchy poses during “Juno,” a song about wanting a partner to get her pregnant, something she was also called out for.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, she addressed the backlash: “It’s always so funny to me when people complain … like, ‘All she does is sing about this.’”

She added, “But those are the songs that you’ve made popular,” she continued at the time. “Clearly, you love sex. You’re obsessed with it. It’s in my show. There’s so many more moments than the ‘Juno’ positions, but those are the ones you post every night and comment on. I can’t control that.”

She posted several behind-the-scenes shots on her Instagram in the making of the album, featuring producers Jack Antonoff, John Ryan, and singer-songwriter Amy Allen.