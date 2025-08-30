Fort Myers Beach Sees Highest-Ever Number of Lost Sea Turtle Nests Following Hurricane Ian Rebuild

Baby sea turtles face their worst crisis in 34 years on Fort Myers Beach. Bright lights and missing sand dunes — swept away by Hurricane Ian — have disoriented 28 loggerhead nests this season.

This marks a sharp jump from last year's count of 17 lost nests, reports Turtle Time, the beach's turtle watch group. Many hatchlings died trying to find their way to sea.

"It's been a dismal year," said Eve Haverfield, Turtle Time founder, according to Fort Myers Beach Talk. "Most frustrating is that it's preventable."

Post-hurricane construction brought non-compliant lights, while storm damage stripped away natural shields that once blocked artificial glow from nesting spots.

Town Manager Will McKannay vowed stricter rules ahead. "We watch these spots with Turtle Time and other groups. New light problems keep popping up, with some buildings near the Bay causing trouble," McKannay said.

Local laws require shielded amber LEDs outside after dark. Buildings must block inside light between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. by closing window covers.

This season brought 113 nests, the highest since 2020. The town pitched in $7.7 million for turtle-safe lights on Estero Boulevard and nearby roads.