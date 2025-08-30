Listen to Win: Tammy Pescatelli at Off the Hook Comedy Club
Comedian Tammy Pescatelli comes to Naples, Florida for one night only on Saturday, September 6, 2025, at 8:00 PM. Known for her brassy wit and bold, relatable humor, Tammy rose to fame as a finalist on NBC’s Last Comic Standing and has since become one of the hardest-working women in comedy. Her credits include Showtime’s Women of a Certain Age, CBS’s Blue Bloods, and the hit stand-up special Way After School Special, which reached #3 on iTunes. She currently hosts Standup Nashville on Circle TV and recently starred in the romantic comedy That’s Amore on Amazon Prime. Tickets are $30 for general admission, $41 for VIP, and $260.49 for a VIP Suite for five, with all fees included.
Material Terms - On Air
- How to enter: Listen to Win
- Dates of contest: 9/2/25 - 9/5/25
- How winner is being selected: Caller 18
- When the winner is being selected: 6a-10a
- How many times a person can enter: 1
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners are being selected: 8
- What the prize is: 2 tickets
- What the prize value is: $60
- Who is providing the prize: Off the Hook Comedy Club