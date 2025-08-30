Starbucks Adds Pecan Oatmilk Cortado to 2025 Fall Menu Lineup

Starbucks has rolled out its 2025 fall drinks, with the new Pecan Oatmilk Cortado headlining among twelve seasonal offerings. The beloved Pumpkin Spice Latte hits a milestone, marking twenty years since it was first tested in Vancouver and Washington.

Made with three shots of Blonde Espresso and silky steamed milk, the new Cortado combines hints of salt with rich browned butter and roasted pecan flavors. The drink delivers a cozy, full-bodied taste in every sip.

Fan favorites are back - the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai take center stage. The fresh Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte combines smooth Blonde Espresso with oatmilk and cozy baking spices.

New food items feature Italian Sausage Egg Bites - packed with crumbled sausage, fresh eggs, sundried tomato pesto, and gooey Monterey Jack. Those with a sweet tooth will find the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin and cute Racoon Cake Pop in the bakery case.

Reserve locations offer four special items: Tiramisu Latte, Pumpkin Spice Whiskey Barrel-Aged Manhattan, Reserve Pumpkin Spice Latte, and Pumpkin Spice Whiskey Barrel-Aged Cold Brew.

In a new pilot program, 400 U.S. stores now offer coconut water-based drinks. Customers in NYC, LA, Cedar Rapids, St. Louis, and Milwaukee can sample the Coco Cold Brew and Coco Matcha.

After going quiet for eight years, @TheRealPSL is back on Instagram, featuring Andy Cohen and posts celebrating twenty years of PSL history. When it launched in 2003, the now-famous drink was only available in 100 stores.