Katy Perry’s ‘Lifetimes Tour’ 8-Figure Earnings Prove Doubters Wrong
There were once speculations about Katy Perry’s Lifetimes Tour tanking, but the pop singer recently roared and proved her doubters wrong. Reports are now circulating that the “Teenage Dream” singer’s…
There were once speculations about Katy Perry’s Lifetimes Tour tanking, but the pop singer recently roared and proved her doubters wrong. Reports are now circulating that the “Teenage Dream” singer’s latest tour earned her a whopping 8-figure profit. Not bad for someone who was once criticized for incorporating space themes into her production numbers, in reference to her controversial Blue Origin space flight.
Katy Perry’s Lifetimes Tour $80 Million+ in Sales
According to her management (via Page Six), Perry’s Lifetimes Tour already sold 1.1 million tickets. In dollars? That’s about more than $80 million in sales. The $80 million came from ticket sales to her 45 shows in the US, Canada, and Australia, per Billboard.
That amount is still set to balloon since the singer is still set to perform in Latin America, Europe, and China, with ticket sales to these stops still not accounted for.
Good News for Perry
Things weren’t going well for Perry for a while. Aside from the criticisms she faced online for her tour and her recent album, 143, plus the controversy surrounding her space flight, she and longtime partner Orlando Bloom also recently called it quits. Some of the reasons for the breakup point to the demand in their respective careers and scheduling conflicts. However, sources close to the couple said that the split was somehow amicable.
Recently, it seemed she’s moving on with none other than former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The two were spotted having a cozy dinner at Le Violon, Montréal. The pair reportedly met the chef, and after eating several dishes, including one with lobster, and enjoying cocktails, headed to the kitchen to thank the staff.
However, the romance fizzled out, and the communication that was once almost non-stop “waned,” and that, according to an insider, “the newness has worn off.”
So, Perry might not be on the road to a new romance after calling off her engagement with Bloom, but when it comes to her career and business, she’s doing better than ever.
Tour Dates
If you want to catch Perry in person, here are the remaining dates for her Lifetimes Tour.
- September 6: Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida, Santiago, Chile
- September 9-10: Movistar Arena, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- September 14: Interlagos Circuit, São Paulo, Brazil
- September 16: Arena da Baixada, Curitiba, Brazil
- September 19: Estádio Nacional Mané Garrincha, Brasília, Brazil
- October 4-5: SSE Arena, Belfast, Northern Ireland
- October 7: OVO Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland
- October 8: AO Arena, Manchester, England
- October 10: Utilita Arena, Sheffield, England
- October 11: Utilita Arena, Birmingham, England
- October 13-14: The O2 Arena, London, England
- October 16: AFAS Dome, Antwerp, Belgium
- October 17: ZAG-Arena, Hanover, Germany
- October 19: Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
- October 21: Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany
- October 23: Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany
- October 24: Accor Arena, Paris, France
- October 27: MVM Dome, Budapest, Hungary
- October 28: Tauron Arena, Kraków, Poland
- October 30: O2 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic
- October 31: Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany
- November 2: Unipol Arena, Casalecchio di Reno, Italy
- November 4-5: Accor Arena, Paris, France
- November 7: LDLC Arena, Décines-Charpieu, France
- November 9: Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona, Spain
- November 11: Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain
- November 21-22: Hangzhou Olympic Expo Center, Hangzhou, China
- November 24-26: Mercedes-Benz Arena, Shanghai, China
- November 29: Wuyuan River Stadium, Haikou, China
- December 3: Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan
- December 7: Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Buy tickets here.