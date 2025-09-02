Katy Perry’s ‘Lifetimes Tour’ 8-Figure Earnings Prove Doubters Wrong

There were once speculations about Katy Perry’s Lifetimes Tour tanking, but the pop singer recently roared and proved her doubters wrong. Reports are now circulating that the “Teenage Dream” singer’s latest tour earned her a whopping 8-figure profit. Not bad for someone who was once criticized for incorporating space themes into her production numbers, in reference to her controversial Blue Origin space flight.

Katy Perry’s Lifetimes Tour $80 Million+ in Sales

According to her management (via Page Six), Perry’s Lifetimes Tour already sold 1.1 million tickets. In dollars? That’s about more than $80 million in sales. The $80 million came from ticket sales to her 45 shows in the US, Canada, and Australia, per Billboard.

That amount is still set to balloon since the singer is still set to perform in Latin America, Europe, and China, with ticket sales to these stops still not accounted for.

Good News for Perry

Things weren’t going well for Perry for a while. Aside from the criticisms she faced online for her tour and her recent album, 143, plus the controversy surrounding her space flight, she and longtime partner Orlando Bloom also recently called it quits. Some of the reasons for the breakup point to the demand in their respective careers and scheduling conflicts. However, sources close to the couple said that the split was somehow amicable.

Recently, it seemed she’s moving on with none other than former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The two were spotted having a cozy dinner at Le Violon, Montréal. The pair reportedly met the chef, and after eating several dishes, including one with lobster, and enjoying cocktails, headed to the kitchen to thank the staff.

However, the romance fizzled out, and the communication that was once almost non-stop “waned,” and that, according to an insider, “the newness has worn off.”

So, Perry might not be on the road to a new romance after calling off her engagement with Bloom, but when it comes to her career and business, she’s doing better than ever.

If you want to catch Perry in person, here are the remaining dates for her Lifetimes Tour.

September 6: Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida, Santiago, Chile

Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida, Santiago, Chile September 9-10: Movistar Arena, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Movistar Arena, Buenos Aires, Argentina September 14: Interlagos Circuit, São Paulo, Brazil

Interlagos Circuit, São Paulo, Brazil September 16: Arena da Baixada, Curitiba, Brazil

Arena da Baixada, Curitiba, Brazil September 19: Estádio Nacional Mané Garrincha, Brasília, Brazil

Estádio Nacional Mané Garrincha, Brasília, Brazil October 4-5: SSE Arena, Belfast, Northern Ireland

SSE Arena, Belfast, Northern Ireland October 7: OVO Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland

OVO Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland October 8: AO Arena, Manchester, England

AO Arena, Manchester, England October 10: Utilita Arena, Sheffield, England

Utilita Arena, Sheffield, England October 11: Utilita Arena, Birmingham, England

Utilita Arena, Birmingham, England October 13-14: The O2 Arena, London, England

The O2 Arena, London, England October 16: AFAS Dome, Antwerp, Belgium

AFAS Dome, Antwerp, Belgium October 17: ZAG-Arena, Hanover, Germany

ZAG-Arena, Hanover, Germany October 19: Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark October 21: Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany October 23: Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany

Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany October 24: Accor Arena, Paris, France

Accor Arena, Paris, France October 27: MVM Dome, Budapest, Hungary

MVM Dome, Budapest, Hungary October 28: Tauron Arena, Kraków, Poland

Tauron Arena, Kraków, Poland October 30: O2 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic

O2 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic October 31: Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany

Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany November 2: Unipol Arena, Casalecchio di Reno, Italy

Unipol Arena, Casalecchio di Reno, Italy November 4-5: Accor Arena, Paris, France

Accor Arena, Paris, France November 7: LDLC Arena, Décines-Charpieu, France

LDLC Arena, Décines-Charpieu, France November 9: Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona, Spain

Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona, Spain November 11: Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain

Movistar Arena, Madrid, Spain November 21-22: Hangzhou Olympic Expo Center, Hangzhou, China

Hangzhou Olympic Expo Center, Hangzhou, China November 24-26: Mercedes-Benz Arena, Shanghai, China

Mercedes-Benz Arena, Shanghai, China November 29 : Wuyuan River Stadium, Haikou, China

: Wuyuan River Stadium, Haikou, China December 3: Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan

Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan December 7: Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates