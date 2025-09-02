With the long weekend, I was all about getting in some relaxation and TV time, and the most insane documentary everyone's talking about is now streaming on Netflix.

Warning: there will be spoilers in this review of Unknown Number: The High School Catfish.

I'm a huge fan of documentaries, so as soon as a new one is released, I'm on top of it. This story of the high school catfish was one that I had never heard of before and it took me on quite a ride. If you've been on TikTok this weekend, you know that everyone is talking about it. And for the most part, the feelings between everyone are mutual. That this story is absolutely insane.

The story follows high schooler Lauryn and her boyfriend Owen who started receiving mysterious texts from an unknown number. What began as just texts here and there eventually turned into thousands of absolutely disgusting and highly inappropriate messages. Between Owen's parents, the police and eventually the FBI, there was an investigation into who these text messages were coming from. What came next is something I don't think anyone expected.

I was along for the ride guessing who it was as it went along and I could've never guessed who was behind these messages. Her own mother! Not only were some of them sexual in nature, but plenty calling for her to harm herself in ways that I can't wrap my head around. Even though I don't have kids of my own, I think any decent human being would know that this was wrong on so many levels. And when confronted with the evidence, not only did she admit it, but tried to justify it. My heart just breaks for that girl. I can't imagine the trauma that this caused and I really wish the best for her moving forward in life.