Zombie Takis: The Snack That’ll Burn You Back to Life
Zombie Takis taste like cucumber fire…Your kid loves them, you’ll wish you were undead after just one bite.
If you’ve got kids, you already know this one undeniable fact: you’re not cool unless you’re riding the Takis train. These fiery little rolled tortilla chips are basically the currency of middle school popularity. Kids love them because they burn the roof of your mouth, and somehow that pain equals “cool.” Don’t ask me why—that’s just the way it works.
Now, just when you thought Takis couldn’t get any crazier, they’ve returned with a Halloween twist: Zombie Takis. My 13-year-old came running up to me, practically demanding a bag. And I’ll be honest, at first, I had no clue what a “zombie” Taki would taste like. My brain went straight to the obvious answer—brains. Because let’s face it, when you hear “zombie,” brains are the first thing that pop up.
Thankfully, no brains were involved. Instead, Zombie Takis are this strange mash-up of cucumber and habanero pepper. And let me tell you, the flavor is… interesting. The chips are green, which already had me a little suspicious. I’m not usually the guy lining up to eat green tortilla chips. Veggies? Not my thing. But hey, I’m brave, so I tried one. Yep, one. That was enough. The cucumber taste threw me off, and the spice on top of it just wasn’t my jam.
But here’s the twist—my kid? She loved them. Like, loved them. She tore through the bag like a champ, no sweat, no hesitation. If eating Takis was an Olympic sport, she’d be standing on the podium with a gold medal around her neck. Meanwhile, I was over in the corner with my mouth on fire.So are Zombie Takis for everyone? Probably not. But if you’re looking to spice up your Halloween snack stash and want to score some “cool parent points,” grab a bag. Your kid will thank you, even if your taste buds won’t. Just be warned: after a handful, you might not feel like the undead, but you might wish you were—depending on how much heat you can handle.