Billie Eilish Drops Summer Photo Collection, Opens Up About Body Image Journey

Billie Eilish shared casual summer snapshots on Instagram this weekend. Her photos caught moments by the pool, on horseback, and in garden settings.

In the rare bikini shots she posted, she wore a dark blue swimsuit with silver accessories. Other pictures show her in a winter hat with shades, while one shows her with a cross necklace.

The post has nearly hit 6 million likes. Fans packed the comment section under her simple caption "selfies." "Billie the woman that you are," a fan expressed in her comments, while another wrote, "See you in New Orleans in November," referencing her ongoing Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour.

In 2023, Eilish addressed public comments about her looks in an interview with Vogue. "Dude, I don't even know. It's tough, man. Honestly, nobody can say anything about my body that I don't have a stronger opinion about," the nine-time GRAMMY-winner expressed during the chat.

"I also think that if I was younger, like if the internet talked about me the way they do now when I was like 11, I don't think I would be able to exist, to be honest. I like myself more than I used to, and I'm more interested in how I feel than how they feel," she stated, adding, "But then also that might be a load of bullshit because it still hurts my feelings like a sonabitch.”

Two years before this, she spoke about self-harm. "The reason I used to cut myself was because of my body. To be quite honest with you, I only started wearing baggy clothes because of my body," Eilish said to Vanity Fair in 2021. "I was really, really glad though, mainly, that I'm in this place in my life."

The artist started working out in 2022. Yet by 2024, she shared with NPR's Fresh Air podcast that her thinnest, strongest time matched her lowest point.

"A couple of years back… I had been on this really intense kind of health journey and lost a lot of weight,” Eilish told NPR. “I was thinner than I'd ever been, and stronger than ever. But separately, I was extremely unhappy and unaware of how unhappy I was. It's not a fun way to live.”

Now, at 23, she experiments with masculine and feminine styles as she wants. "I'm allowed to be whatever I want to be when I want to be it. I don't need to always prove to everyone that I'm a tomboy. Like, that is what I am, but I also am this kind of girl. I'm also feminine, and I'm also sexy, and I'm also cute, and I'm also just like, none of the above, and I'm just me," the "What Was I Made For" hitmaker shared with Vogue.

This fall, she'll be touring North America, with dates in Miami, Orlando, Charlotte, Philadelphia, and New Orleans before the final show in San Francisco on November 23.