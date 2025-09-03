Bug Spray Florida Man Loses It at Publix, Sprays Couple in the Face

Weaponized bug spray? Now I’ve heard it all. Okay, listen. I know grocery stores can be chaotic. People block the aisles like they’re parked in a garage. Someone’s always standing in front of the peanut butter for ten years like they’re decoding a secret message. Somebody’s always crashing into your ankles with their cart and then pretending it didn’t happen. I get it. It’s annoying. But there’s a difference between being annoyed and turning into the Bug Spray Avenger.

That brings me to Daniel Kenel, 65 years old, way too old to be acting like this. According to Gulf Coast News, he was at a Publix in Port Charlotte when he decided that waiting in line like everyone else just wasn’t for him. A woman was standing in the checkout line waiting for her husband, and Daniel tried to slide in front of her. She told him, “Hey, I’m in line.” Pretty normal thing to say, right?

Bug Spray Attack:

But no. Daniel didn’t take that well. He started arguing. Her husband stepped in like, “Back off, man.” So Daniel did something that any reasonable person would never, ever do — he left his groceries, stormed out of the store, and moved his car to the other side of the parking lot to set up an ambush.

Yup. An ambush. He waited for them. And when the couple came outside with their groceries, Daniel ran up behind them and sprayed them in the face with bug spray.

Who does that? Seriously. Who wakes up and chooses chemical warfare over a checkout line dispute?

The man had to go to the hospital. Daniel got arrested. Now he’s facing two counts of aggravated battery with great bodily harm. All because someone told him to wait in line like a normal human.