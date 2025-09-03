Burger King Brings Back Cini Minis Nationwide After 13-Year Break

Starting last week, Burger King added Cini Minis back on their menus across the country. These tiny cinnamon rolls disappeared 13 years ago, but now they're coming back.

At $2.99, these little treats come with icing you can dip them in. They first hit menus in 1998, then went away in 2012. Now you can grab them whenever you want - not just during breakfast.

The restaurant tested them in Florida last November 2024 before rolling them out everywhere. Looking to save money? You can add these treats to the $5 Duo or $7 Trio meal deals.

"Cini-Minis were a large part of my childhood until Burger King chicken-stripped them away from me. I demand they bring Cini-Minis back so I can once again enjoy the sweet miniature cinnamon rolls of goodness," said Brett Pickett to Parade.

Back in 2016, fans kept pushing for their return. They started a Change.org petition that got 6,717 signatures from people missing their favorite snack.

Even though a big event caused a small delay, Burger King kept their August 27 launch date, just two days later than they planned.

When the Florida test runs did better than expected, Burger King knew it was the right time. Like other fast food places watching social media trends, they listened to what customers really wanted.

Selling them all day shows how eating patterns have moved away from the old breakfast-only way of doing things.