Change is always hard and I'm very sad at the news that one of my favorite rides at Busch Gardens is saying goodbye.

We know that in life things come and go. Your favorite bands break up, your best friend moves away, your boss gets a promotion. And your favorite theme park rides are replaced with something new. And that's exactly what's happening on Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

I absolutely love going to theme parks and Busch Gardens is a favorite. Between the animals, the food fests, the holiday events and the rides, it's just a blast. When I was younger I used to love rollercoasters. The more extreme the better. But as I've gotten older, unfortunately motion sickness and I have become a lot closer. My body can't quite handle it anymore. So I go for the more low-key options. Still something with a bit of a thrill, but no crazy twists, turns or spins. That's why I'm so sad that a ride that I've loved for years is saying goodbye.

One of My Favorite Rides At Busch Gardens Is Saying Goodbye

Yes, it's true. A very beloved ride at Busch Gardens will be taking it's final bow this weekend. To me, on a hot day, there is nothing better than going on a water ride at a theme park. But sadly, the Stanley Falls Flume ride is coming down after 52 years. The log flume was actually one of the park's original rides when it opened back in 1973. And with parks always evolving and getting bigger and better, it will be replaced with something else. What exactly that will be is unknown at this time. According to Fox13, the park said closing this ride will "make way for an exciting new future attraction."