Roots ’n’ Rides: Family Fun Takes Center Stage at the 2026 Southwest Florida Ag Expo

Get ready, Southwest Florida! The 2026 Ag Expo is coming to the Lee County Civic Center Complex from Thursday, Feb. 26 through Sunday, March 8. This year’s theme, “Roots ’n’ Rides: A Celebration of Tradition,” is all about honoring our farming heritage while bringing families together for fun, food, and festivities.

The Ag Expo is where memories are made! From livestock shows and youth competitions to thrilling midway rides and mouthwatering fair food, there’s something for everyone. Don’t miss the Blue Ribbon Bites contest, where food vendors go head-to-head to win top honors for their tasty creations.

The fun kicks off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3:30 p.m. on opening day, and the excitement keeps rolling with daily attractions and activities. Families will love cheering on local 4-H and FFA youth, exploring creative living displays, and enjoying all the traditions that make this event so special.

Looking to get involved? Sponsorship opportunities are available for both events and livestock competitions—visit www.swflagexpo.com and click “Sponsors” to learn more.