If you have a voice and have dreamed of making it big, American Idol auditions open to Floridians next week.

American Idol is entering its 24th season in 2026. It's crazy to think the show has been on that long already. It's been an impressive run that has changed so many people's lives. As a singer, I remember watching that show live on TV with my family and then after going upstairs to my room, looking up all the songs they performed and learning them myself. A friend of mine actually sang Kelly Clarkson's "A Moment Like This" at our high school talent show that year. We loved watching it, but maybe you've dreamed of being on it. And you've got your chance when auditions open to Floridians next week.

American Idol Auditions Open To Floridians Next Week

For the sixth year in a row American Idol has reached more people than ever with "Idol Across America". It's a live, virtual nationwide search for the next superstar. This is your chance to audition for American Idol from the comfort of your own home right here in the state of Florida. You'll audition in front of producers on a Zoom call and get feedback right there.

Next Thursday, September 11, is when "Idol Across America" hits Florida. To be eligible to sign up for your shot at being the next American Idol, you must be between 14-29 years old and a legal U.S. resident. You can sign up now to reserve your time slot for your live virtual audition by clicking here