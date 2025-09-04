BTS TinyTAN Happy Meals Hit McDonald’s with Exclusive Toys

What is BTS TinyTAN?! So I went to McDonald’s yesterday, grabbed a Happy Meal (don’t judge—I wanted the fries), and when I opened the box, surprise: two tiny toy figures staring up at me. At first, I had no clue what they were supposed to be. Then after some closer inspection, it hit me—wait a second, these little dudes are actually BTS characters! Turns out, McDonald’s is rolling out something called the TinyTAN Happy Meal, and somehow I ended up in the middle of the K-pop craze without even meaning to.

Now, I don’t know about you, but I thought this was awesome. I figured my 13-year-old daughter would be thrilled too. Okay, so K-pop is everywhere these days. I just watched that movie K-Pop: Demon Hunters (solid movie, by the way), so I thought I was “in the know.” But when I handed her the toys, expecting squeals of joy, she just gave me that classic teenager look—the one that says, “Dad, you’re embarrassing me.” Apparently, BTS isn’t her thing. Go figure. Honestly though, if I was her age, I think I would’ve loved them.

BTS TinyTAN Toys:

What makes this Happy Meal even cooler is that it came with not one, but two toys. An extra toy? Yes, please. And if you’re a true BTS Army fan, you’re probably already on your way to McDonald’s to collect them all. The TinyTAN characters are basically miniature versions of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, and they even have different editions. According to USA TODAY, the first release, the Throwback Edition, dropped September 3, and it features the characters wearing the outfits from the BTS Meal promo back in 2021. Then, starting September 23, the Encore Edition will roll out with a whole new set of toys.

McDonald’s is hyping this up worldwide too—the meals are available in nearly 70 countries, but only for a limited time. You can even scan a code on the Happy Meal box to play a TinyTAN Power Up game.