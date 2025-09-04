Kel Mitchell Brings Burgers, Beats, and ’90s Vibes to Miami

Bucket Listers, the go-to spot for booking the coolest experiences across the country, is teaming up once again with everyone’s favorite actor and comedian Kel Mitchell for the ultimate foodie party—Kel’s Burger Fest! After kicking things off in Brooklyn, this one-day-only bash is heading to Miami on Saturday, November 15, and it’s serving up way more than burgers. Think beats, games, surprises, and a big ol’ helping of ‘90s nostalgia before the tour hits other cities nationwide.

“This isn’t just a food fest—it’s a burger bonanza!” says Kel Mitchell. “We’re bringing the flavor, the fun, and the energy for an unforgettable day. Whether you grew up watching me or just love a good burger, this fest is for you. Can I take your order?”

Hosted at the Wyndwood Market Place, Kel’s Burger Fest will feature Miami’s best food vendors handpicked by Kel, plus burger creations from all over the country. Expect everything from juicy smashburgers to stacked vegan bites to over-the-top, Instagram-worthy creations.

And the fun doesn’t stop with the food. Guests can dive into throwback DJ sets, a wild 90’s dance battle, trivia showdowns, Finish That Song challenges, an arcade lounge, vintage flea market, carnival games, skating rink, and of course—Kel’s signature Orange Soda Chugging Contest.