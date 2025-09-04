Powerball Fever: Fort Myers Publix Sells $1 Million Winning Ticket

So, here’s the thing about the Powerball—it’s basically the ultimate game of luck. You can’t really sit there with a calculator, crunch the numbers, and say, “Yep, I’ve cracked the code.” Nope. It’s all random balls bouncing around in a big machine, spitting out random numbers for random people, and every once in a while, some random lucky person hits it big.

And I swear, I thought that random lucky person was gonna be me Wednesday night. I was convinced it was my fate. My destiny. I had my whole routine down. Let's see, I wore my lucky underwear, my magic socks, and I refused to step on any cracks. I even walked only on certain tiles in my house, like it was some weird game of hopscotch for millionaires. And typing with my left hand only? Oh yeah, I did that too. Every superstition in the book—I gave it a shot.

When the countdown to the drawing was on, I grabbed my ticket off the refrigerator like it was a golden treasure. I was ready. I told myself, “Tomorrow, I’ll be a billionaire.” And then? Nope. Nada. Just like the millions of other hopefuls across America, my numbers didn’t hit.

But here’s the crazy part—someone in Fort Myers did win something. A ticket worth $1 million was sold at the Publix on Gladiolus Drive. Can you imagine walking into Publix for bread and bananas and walking out with a million-dollar ticket? That’s the dream right there.

And get this—the jackpot still hasn’t been hit. That means Saturday’s drawing is sitting at a jaw-dropping $1.7 billion. With a “B.” That’s billionaire status right there. So yeah, I’m absolutely buying another ticket. Am I gonna keep being superstitious? You bet.