Powerball Fever: Fort Myers Publix Sells $1 Million Winning Ticket
Powerball jackpot’s at $1.7 billion! I guess I’ll keep rocking my lucky underwear and hoping Publix makes me rich.
So, here’s the thing about the Powerball—it’s basically the ultimate game of luck. You can’t really sit there with a calculator, crunch the numbers, and say, “Yep, I’ve cracked the code.” Nope. It’s all random balls bouncing around in a big machine, spitting out random numbers for random people, and every once in a while, some random lucky person hits it big.
And I swear, I thought that random lucky person was gonna be me Wednesday night. I was convinced it was my fate. My destiny. I had my whole routine down. Let's see, I wore my lucky underwear, my magic socks, and I refused to step on any cracks. I even walked only on certain tiles in my house, like it was some weird game of hopscotch for millionaires. And typing with my left hand only? Oh yeah, I did that too. Every superstition in the book—I gave it a shot.
When the countdown to the drawing was on, I grabbed my ticket off the refrigerator like it was a golden treasure. I was ready. I told myself, “Tomorrow, I’ll be a billionaire.” And then? Nope. Nada. Just like the millions of other hopefuls across America, my numbers didn’t hit.
But here’s the crazy part—someone in Fort Myers did win something. A ticket worth $1 million was sold at the Publix on Gladiolus Drive. Can you imagine walking into Publix for bread and bananas and walking out with a million-dollar ticket? That’s the dream right there.
And get this—the jackpot still hasn’t been hit. That means Saturday’s drawing is sitting at a jaw-dropping $1.7 billion. With a “B.” That’s billionaire status right there. So yeah, I’m absolutely buying another ticket. Am I gonna keep being superstitious? You bet.
Maybe this time I’ll get a lucky rabbit’s foot (a fake one though, because I like bunnies and I’m not hurting one for luck). Or maybe I’ll run outside in the Florida rain so the money “rains” down on me. Who knows? Maybe my destiny is still out there, hiding inside a little white ticket. But one thing’s for sure—you can’t win if you don’t play. So are you in? Could this $1.7 billion jackpot be your fate?