Wendy’s Brings Back Halloween Kids’ Meals with 12 Fun Toys and $1 Charity Books

Wendy's is getting into the Halloween spirit again at restaurants across the US. The 2025 Frosty Frights Kids' Meals and $1 Boo! Books are making their return after debuting in 2024.

Each Kids' Meal comes with food, drinks, and a surprise toy from a collection of 12 Halloween-themed items. Kids can choose between chicken nuggets, hamburgers or cheeseburgers, along with french fries or apple slices.

The toy collection features six spooky characters, each available in two different styles. Kids can collect The Yummy, Chilly Gilly, Ice Patch, Captain Coldsnap, Meltin, and Purrrma Frost. Every toy includes stickers and collector cards.

For families with kids under three, there's an option to swap the toy for "A Frosty Halloween" - a story about Junior searching for his family on Halloween night.

The Boo! Books are a great deal at just a dollar: they include five Jr. Frosty coupons plus a Kids' Meal offer for $1.99. You can grab them at restaurants, on the app, at kiosks, or directly from the Foundation's website.

The promotion helps a good cause - 90 cents of each book purchase helps the Dave Thomas Foundation find forever homes for children. Their efforts have already helped 15,500 kids find loving families.