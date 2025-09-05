Kandy’s Sweetacular: Where Fall Magic Meets Family Fun at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

This fall, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is bringing extra magic to the season with Kandy’s Sweetacular Celebration, starting September 6. Families are invited to join Kandy, the park’s cheerful witch-in-training, for a not-so-spooky Halloween adventure filled with music, costumes, and sweet treats.

Kids can dress up and take part in the costume parade, enjoy story time, and trick-or-treat along the Festival Walkway. There will also be playful activities like Taffy Twist’s Black Cat Dance Party and Spooky Kooky Science with the always-entertaining Professor Pufflemintz. Special story sessions near Kandy’s pumpkin patch bring the beloved tale “Room on the Broom” to life, reminding everyone that there’s a place for all.

Families can also capture picture-perfect moments at charming fall photo spots throughout the park. Plus, Sesame Street friends will be part of the fun, showing off their Halloween costumes, hosting story time, and leading a scavenger hunt and dance party.

Sweetacular is included with regular park admission and takes place on select dates in September and October. For even more fun, families can explore Wild Oasis in Jungala, where kids can climb, splash, and discover the wonders of the rainforest.

To make the most of the season, guests can grab a 2026 Fun Card. With it, families get unlimited visits all next year for the price of a single day, plus the rest of 2025 free—including Sweetacular and Christmas Town.