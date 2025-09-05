Listen to Win: Matilda The Musical
Win tickets to the show on September 26th at 7pm at Cultural Park Theatre in Cape Coral Matilda the Musical follows a brilliant young girl with extraordinary powers who stands…
Win tickets to the show on September 26th at 7pm at Cultural Park Theatre in Cape Coral
Matilda the Musical follows a brilliant young girl with extraordinary powers who stands up to her cruel parents and the evil headmistress, Miss Trunchbull. With heart, humor, and catchy songs, this uplifting story celebrates courage and imagination.
Tickets on sale at culturalparktheatre.org or at the box office
Material Terms - On Air
- How to enter: Listen to win
- Dates of contest: 9/8/25 - 9/12/25
- How winner is being selected: Caller 18
- When the winner is being selected: 6a-10a
- How many times a person can enter: 1
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners are being selected: 5
- What the prize is: 2 tickets
- What the prize value is: $76
- Who is providing the prize: Cultural Park Theatre