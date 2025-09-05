Naples Entertainment Scene Packed With Over 30 September Events

This September brings a wave of shows to Naples and Southwest Florida. From ice skating spectacles to stand-up acts, more than 30 events fill local venues like Hertz Arena and The Baker Museum.

Disney on Ice presents "Jump In!" Sept. 4-7. Guests can buy tickets starting at $37, with on-site parking at 11000 Everblades Parkway for $20.

New works by local artists fill the Naples Art Institute's Invitational show from Sept. 2 to Nov. 30. The Baker Museum opens its doors cost-free during Art After Hours on Sept. 24.

Fifth Avenue comes alive on Sept. 11 for Evening on Fifth. Under the stars, Mercato screens Lilo & Stitch on Sept. 16.

Fresh food markets run weekly. Third Street South is open on Saturdays from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Pine Ridge Road draws crowds on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mondays mean jazz with Jebry and Friends at Dogtooth. Test your smarts at Naples Flatbread's trivia nights in Miromar Outlets. Wonder Gardens offers wild encounters with amazing creatures all month.