Naples Entertainment Scene Packed With Over 30 September Events
This September brings a wave of shows to Naples and Southwest Florida. From ice skating spectacles to stand-up acts, more than 30 events fill local venues like Hertz Arena and…
This September brings a wave of shows to Naples and Southwest Florida. From ice skating spectacles to stand-up acts, more than 30 events fill local venues like Hertz Arena and The Baker Museum.
Disney on Ice presents "Jump In!" Sept. 4-7. Guests can buy tickets starting at $37, with on-site parking at 11000 Everblades Parkway for $20.
Plies teams up with Moneybagg Yo on Sept. 19. Cuban stars Gente de Zona share the stage with Jacob Forever on Sept. 27. Both shows are at Hertz Arena.
New works by local artists fill the Naples Art Institute's Invitational show from Sept. 2 to Nov. 30. The Baker Museum opens its doors cost-free during Art After Hours on Sept. 24.
Fifth Avenue comes alive on Sept. 11 for Evening on Fifth. Under the stars, Mercato screens Lilo & Stitch on Sept. 16.
Fresh food markets run weekly. Third Street South is open on Saturdays from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Pine Ridge Road draws crowds on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Mondays mean jazz with Jebry and Friends at Dogtooth. Test your smarts at Naples Flatbread's trivia nights in Miromar Outlets. Wonder Gardens offers wild encounters with amazing creatures all month.
There is something for everyone in September in Southwest Florida.