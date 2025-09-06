Listen to Win: Kandy’s Sweetacular at Busch Gardens
This fall, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is cooking up something extra sweet—Kandy’s Sweetacular Celebration! Meet Kandy, the adorable witch-in-training, and join her for a sugary-sweet Halloween adventure! Enjoy trick-or-treating, a magical costume parade, storytime with Kandy, and the Taffy Twist Black Cat Dance Party—it’s all packed with candy-coated fun! From September 6th to October 26th, every Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 4 PM, your little ones can dive into a world of whimsical wonder, all included with park admission!
Don’t miss the sweetest celebration of the season at Busch Gardens—where Halloween is a treat! Visit BuschGardens.com for all the details!
Material Terms - On Air
- How to enter: Listen to win
- Dates of contest: 9/8/25 - 9/19/25
- How winner is being selected: Caller 18
- When the winner is being selected: 6a-2p
- How many times a person can enter: 1
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners are being selected: 20
- What the prize is: 4 tickets
- What the prize value is: $109
- Who is providing the prize: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay