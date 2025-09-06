Listen to Win: Kandy’s Sweetacular at Busch Gardens

This fall, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is cooking up something extra sweet—Kandy’s Sweetacular Celebration! Meet Kandy, the adorable witch-in-training, and join her for a sugary-sweet Halloween adventure! Enjoy trick-or-treating, a magical costume parade, storytime with Kandy, and the Taffy Twist Black Cat Dance Party—it’s all packed with candy-coated fun! From September 6th to October 26th, every Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 4 PM, your little ones can dive into a world of whimsical wonder, all included with park admission!