This Day in Top 40 History: September 7
On Sept. 7, 2016, The Chainsmokers and Halsey's song "Closer" topped the Billboard Hot 100. The techno ballad dominated the U.S. charts for 12 consecutive weeks and reached No. 1 in multiple countries. It was also the first song to spend 26 weeks in the Hot 100 Top 5. Keep reading for more Top 40 history from Sept. 7.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
As artists break chart records, their careers reach new heights, as these Sept. 7 achievements show:
- 1957: "You Send Me" by Sam Cooke was released. It quickly became a hit, reaching No. 1 on both the Billboard Hot 100 and R&B charts.
- 1985: For the first time in the rock era, the top three songs on the Hot 100 chart were all written for movies: "St. Elmo's Fire (Man In Motion)" by John Parr, "The Power of Love" by Huey Lewis & the News from Back to the Future, and "We Don't Need Another Hero" by Tina Turner featured in Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome.
- 1987: "Bad," the second single released from Michael Jackson's album of the same name, hit the shelves. The song was originally planned as a duet with Prince, but he rejected the offer.
- 1997: Fleetwood Mac's live album The Dance, which included the songs "The Chain" and "Silver Springs," topped the Billboard 200 chart. It was the band's first release after a 10-year hiatus.
- 2001: Michael Jackson reunited with his brothers in The Jackson 5 onstage at Madison Square Garden for his 30th Anniversary Celebration. Other musical guests included Eminem, Whitney Houston, and Britney Spears.
- 2008: Britney Spears won three MTV Video Music Awards for her "Piece of Me" music video. The song peaked at No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
Industry Changes and Challenges
Defining moments in the music industry from Sept. 7 include:
- 1996: Tupac Shakur was shot in a drive-by shooting after a physical altercation with a rival. He died six days later from his injuries, but his impact as an artist has endured for decades.
- 1999: Singer songwriter Gracie Abrams was born in Los Angeles, California, to film and television producer Katie McGrath and director J.J. Abrams (of Star Wars stardom). Abrams had a breakthrough hit with her single "That's So True."
- 2018: Mac Miller tragically died from an accidental drug overdose. The young rapper had multiple songs appear on the Billboard Hot 100, including "The Way," a duet with his then-girlfriend, Ariana Grande, which spent 26 weeks on the chart.
The historic events of Sept. 7 showcase the highs and lows of a life spent in the spotlight, and they help fans understand the people behind their favorite songs.