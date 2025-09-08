Gulf Coast Symphony Puts on Hogwarts Halloween Concert at Barbara B. Mann Hall

On Oct. 25, music and magic will mix at Fort Myers' Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall. The Gulf Coast Symphony brings the sounds of Harry Potter to life in a special Halloween show starting at 2 p.m.

At 1 p.m., young wizards can trick-or-treat throughout the lobby before the symphony starts, touch and test real orchestra instruments, and participate in costume contests with prizes.

The music strikes a perfect balance. Swift, light tunes skip between deep, rich pieces that might make you think you're really at Hogwarts. The main performance runs two hours in the grand hall, found on Florida SouthWestern State College grounds.