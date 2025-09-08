Saturday night was the night we were all waiting for and now that I've checked my tickets I can tell you how it feels to be a Powerball winner.

I love how something like the lottery can unite the entire nation. Everywhere you looked whether it was at the grocery store, the local gas station or on social media, the excitement of the Powerball was in the air. The few days leading up the big drawing Saturday night were abuzz with people talking about what they would do with all that money. For me, I'm not sure what the first purchase would be, but I'd want a McDonald's Diet Coke fountain machine in my house. That right there would be a great splurge fit for a Powerball winner. And while I didn't win the nearly $1.8 billion jackpot, I was a Powerball winner! And it feels so good.

How It Feels To Be A Powerball Winner

I have to be honest in that while I talk about the lottery all the time, I rarely buy a ticket. I just forget about it or I don't have cash on me. But seeing that this jackpot was one of the biggest in history, I had to try. I happened to be near a 7-11 in Fort Myers on Saturday and asked if I could get a Powerball ticket with my debit card, and to my surprise they said yes! I had no idea! So I got 2 tickets and went home and slept sweet dreams thinking about what I would do with my winnings.

I fell asleep early so I didn't check my numbers until the next morning. And while I was going through saying "no" to each number drawn, I got to the Powerball and what number was drawn? 17. And what number did I have? 17! YES! I did it! $4 richer I am! I have to say, for someone who doesn't buy tickets regularly, I was very impressed with my win.