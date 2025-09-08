ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Listen to Win: Bailey Zimmerman

Different Night Same Rodeo Tour 2026 Thursday, February 19, 2026 at Hertz Arena in Estero With special guests Hudson Westbrook and Blake Whiten Material Terms – On Air

Diana Beasley
Live Nation

Different Night Same Rodeo Tour 2026

Thursday, February 19, 2026 at Hertz Arena in Estero

With special guests Hudson Westbrook and Blake Whiten

  • Ticket Sign Ups: Monday, 9/8 at 9 am EST / 8am CST / 6am PST
  • Sign Ups Close: Tuesday, 9/9 at 11:59pm CST
  • Artist Presale: Thursday, 9/11, 10am-10pm local
  • Public On Sale: Friday 9/12, 10am local 

Material Terms - On Air

  • How to enter: Listen to win
  • Dates of contest: 9/8/25 - 9/19/25
  • How winner is being selected: Caller 18
  • When the winner is being selected: 6a-2p
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners are being selected: 10
  • What the prize is: 2 tickets
  • What the prize value is: $150
  • Who is providing the prize: Live Nation
Bailey ZimmermanEsteroHertz Arena
Diana BeasleyEditor
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect