Wild Boar Crashes Florida Home Like the Kool-Aid Man

A wild boar is something I never thought I’d have to worry about while sitting on my couch. Teenagers dressed like zombies on Halloween pounding on my front door? Sure, that’s happened, and I actually thought it was hilarious (my wife Katie… not so much). But a wild boar bursting into the living room? That’s the kind of thing you think only happens in cartoons—until it doesn’t.

That’s exactly what went down for a man in Lehigh Acres. According to Gulf Coast News, this guy was minding his own business when his dog came running inside, dripping blood. Right when he leaned forward to see what was wrong, boom! The sliding glass door exploded, and in charged a full-on wild boar. Forget about a Ring doorbell camera—there’s no app that’s gonna save you when a beast that size wants in.

The poor guy had almost nothing to defend himself with except his walker. So he sat back in his chair, put the walker in front of him like a shield, and held his ground. Honestly? That’s the most Florida superhero move I’ve heard all year. Forget Captain America—meet Captain Walker. His family even said that quick thinking kept him from becoming the hog’s next target.

But here’s the crazy part: the boar didn’t just smash in and leave. Nope. It hung out for nearly 45 freaking minutes! Imagine sitting in your house, your dog bleeding, with a giant tusked monster just standing there. That’s not just a bad night—that’s a Florida nightmare.

When deputies finally rolled up, they tried to lasso the boar like it was rodeo night. The hog wasn’t having it and went after them too. Eventually, the deputies gave up on the rope trick, and the animal bolted back into the woods.