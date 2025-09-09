Dog Costumes at Target Are the Halloween Upgrade You Need

There’s nothing on this planet my dog Bruno hates more than dog costumes. I’m serious. If I even touch one, his lip curls, and suddenly I’m face-to-face with a little furry vampire. He growls at me like I’m about to poke him with a giant needle at the vet’s office. It’s not just dislike—it’s pure hatred. He despises them. Meanwhile, I’m standing there holding the cutest little hot dog outfit, thinking, “Buddy, you have no idea how adorable you’d look.”

See, I think dog costumes are one of the greatest inventions ever. Like, whoever decided, “Hey, let’s make dogs dress up as cowboys and tacos,” deserves an award. A big one. I mean, your dog could literally be Woody from Toy Story or even a charcuterie board. Yes, I said charcuterie board—Target is selling a costume that turns your pup into a walking platter of meats and cheeses. Can you imagine? You’re just strolling down the street with a salami-covered schnauzer. That’s comedy gold right there.

The other day I walked into Target, and the whole dog costume aisle just smacked me in the face. Rows and rows of ridiculous, over-the-top outfits. Tiny sharks, mini pumpkins, little bumblebees. It was heaven for me and hell for my dogs. I laughed, then instantly felt sad. Why? Because I knew deep down that no matter how many costumes I bought, Bruno would never let me squeeze him into one. Heck, none of my three dogs would. It’s in their DNA. They’re anti-costume rebels.

But listen, if your dog is one of those magical, tolerant creatures who will sit there while you zip them into a banana suit, what are you even waiting for? Get that costume. Live that dream. Because when Halloween rolls around, you’re not just walking a dog—you’re trick-or-treating with a dog in costume. I guarantee people will hand out more treats than tricks when they see your four-legged buddy dressed like a superhero.