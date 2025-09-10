Lee County Pawsitive Futures Event Unites Pet Lovers for a Cause

Get ready for the Lee County Pawsitive Futures Event! When it comes to pets, they’re literally the best thing ever. I’ve got dogs myself and, oh man, they’re my whole world. I try to teach them tricks, like sit or roll over, and sometimes they’ll do it… if they’re in the mood. They’re pretty good about going outside to do their business too. But you wanna know the one trick every dog absolutely nails? Love. Like, they’re pros at it. No training needed. They just know how to love you, 24/7. All they wanna do is snuggle, wag their tails, and make you feel like the most important person alive. And of course, you wanna give that love back.

That’s why when I heard about this super cool event called Pawsitive Futures, my heart basically exploded with excitement. It’s all about helping the animals in our community who don’t have someone to love yet. Lee County Domestic Animal Services is hosting this event from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 27 at 5600 Banner Drive in Fort Myers. If you’re an animal lover, this is seriously your chance to do something awesome.

At Pawsitive Futures, you’ll get to meet local rescue partners (hello new best friends), sign up to foster or volunteer, and actually talk to the people who make this magic happen. It’s like a behind-the-scenes tour of kindness. I mean, how cool is that?