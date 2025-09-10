Iron Mike is trading the ring for the road and if you've ever wanted to see him live on stage, you're in luck as he's making a stop in Florida on his "Return of the Mike" tour.

Mike Tyson is not only a badass in the ring, but he's also hilarious. If you've ever seen an interview with him, you know that he's funny without even trying to be. Then of course his appearances in movies like The Hangover, its sequel and Scary Movie 4 showcase his humor even more. If you've ever wanted to see him live on stage performing for a crowd, he has a series of shows later this year and one of them will be right here in the Sunshine State.

Mike Tyson's "Return of the Mike" Making Tour Stop In Florida

After Mike Tyson's autobiography Undisputed Truth came out back in 2013, his took it on the road doing a one-man show in various cities. Now, he's doing it again with "Return of the Mike". And this time he'll be telling different stories, diving into his battles with addiction and mental health, but also revisiting his wilder, younger self with tales that will have you laughing out loud.

There are only 4 shows a part of this tour and we're lucky here in Florida that he's making a stop in Hollywood at Hard Rock Live on December 14. And if you're in the crowd, it'll be a little extra cool because according to a press release it'll be taped for a new special that will come out next year.

Other tour stops include Hard Rock's in Rockford, IL, Cincinnati, OH and Atlantic City, NJ.