Watching Weapons at Home: Daughter Hypnotized, Dog Traumatized

Last night I finally sat down to watch Movie Weapons at home. I’d been hearing about it for months, so I wanted to make it a whole event. I dimmed the lights, grabbed a huge bowl of popcorn. Then I settled onto the couch with Kara and our dog Bruno. Big mistake on my part—I should’ve made two bowls of popcorn. Kara Zor-El was locked in from the first creepy scene. She basically inhaled the whole thing before the first half-hour was even up. I looked down at one point and was like, “Wait… where’d my popcorn go?” but she didn’t even blink. That’s how into the movie she was.

The movie Weapons kicks off where all the third graders just vanish at 2:17 am. Creepy. Well, except for one kid named Alex. Bruno jumped up and started barking at the TV like the kids were in our living room. Every time the music got quiet or the shadows moved, Bruno would growl or do that low warning bark he does. It made the whole vibe at home feel like we were in the movie. I won’t lie—it freaked me out.

Weapons is Scary:

Watching Justine (the teacher in Weapons) try to piece things together had me holding my breath. And when she went into Alex’s house with all the windows covered, Kara actually grabbed my arm and whispered, “Don’t go in there!” Then Bruno barked again. We all jumped. It’s weirdly fun being scared at home like that. It’s like the movie world leaked into your living room.

What hit me most wasn’t just the horror but how sad and tense the town felt. Seeing the parents, the teacher, and the kid all unravel in their own ways was hard. Kara Zor=El even asked me at one point, “Daddy, this could really happen, right?” and I had to pause it and say, "Duh. absolutely” But honestly, in that moment with Bruno pacing and the lights down low, I almost believed it too.