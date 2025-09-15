Digit Brings Home the Cuteness: Our Family Just Got Furrier Again

Could you say no to Digit? You know how in every family there’s the one parent who’s supposed to be “the bad guy?” In our house, Mom says no, and Dad says yes. Guess which one I am? Yep. The human vending machine of “yes.” It’s my burden to bear. And honestly, sometimes it’s the best burden in the world — especially when puppies are involved.

It all started with Bruno. Bruno’s my guy. A scrappy little Yorkie mix with the personality of a rock star and the loyalty of a best friend. Then came his sisters, Mabel and Fee-Bee. At that point, I thought I had hit my limit. Three dogs, three bowls of food, three times the barking at the mailman. Done. Finished. Case closed.

Here comes Digit:

But then came Digit. Oh, Digit didn’t come into our lives like a normal puppy. Nope. She was born in the middle of the night right on my Sleep Number bed while I was dog-sitting Bruno’s mom. We had no idea she was pregnant — we just thought she was a little chunky. Surprise! Two tiny puppies were born right on my bed like it was their own personal delivery room. One of them became Digit, our little miracle.'

Fast forward to yesterday. I had just flown home from Ohio, tired and expecting a quiet ride home. My wife and my daughter Kara picked me up at the airport all smiles and giggles. I thought they were just happy to see me. Wrong. Something was up. I spotted a blanket on the backseat moving. My heart skipped. Out popped the tiniest, fluffiest Yorkie-Chihuahua face you’ve ever seen. Digit again, but looking even cuter than before.

What could I do? My heart melted. I instantly fell in love all over again. I know I should probably work on my “say no” game, but how do you say no to a pair of wide puppy eyes? It’s impossible.