Goodles Recalls Two Mac and Cheese Products Due to Hidden Allergens

A mac and cheese company has pulled two products from store shelves after finding undisclosed milk and cashew ingredients. Eight people had allergic reactions after eating the affected products.

The recall covers "Vegan is Believin' — Plant Based White Cheddar with Spirals" containing milk and "Here Comes Truffle – Creamy Truffle Flavored Cheddar and Shells" containing cashews. The truffle variety caused six allergic reactions, while the vegan version led to two reactions.

The products were made from April 7 through April 15, 2025. They were sold across the U.S. between April 29 and August 5, 2025, through different retailers including wholesalers, food service locations, and online orders.

Customers should bring back any affected packages to where they bought them for a full refund. People with questions about the recall can call the company's customer service at 1-888-610-2341.

Goodles launched in 2021 with Jen Zeszut and Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot at the helm. Their special recipe combines wheat, chickpeas, and vegetable powder for added nutrition.

The product was developed during 2020's lockdowns. A group dubbed "do gooders" tried early samples before the official release.

The company grew from online-only sales to being stocked in big stores like Target and Whole Foods. The brand markets itself as having more nutrients than regular boxed mac and cheese.