Knife Attack at Florida Gas Station Sends Customers Running for Safety

So imagine this. You roll up to the gas station early in the morning, maybe to grab a bag of Doritos and a Diet Coke. Maybe even an ice cream sandwich because, hey, you earned it. You’re not expecting anything crazy—just snacks and peace. But nooope. Not in Florida. Instead, you walk into a full-blown horror movie scene featuring a guy with a knife, tweaking hard and chasing people like it’s the apocalypse.

That’s exactly what went down in Hernando County at a Mobil gas station on Spring Hill Drive. According to WFLA, Around 7 a.m., some dude totally lost it and started running around the parking lot with a knife, straight-up threatening customers. People were screaming, running for their lives, locking themselves inside the store like it was a survival game.

Cops showed up fast, but the guy had already crossed the street to an Exxon station, still holding the knife, still acting like a maniac. Deputies said he looked high out of his mind—probably on meth and PCP—and was totally disconnected from reality. Like, this guy was either ready to hurt a cop or wanted to get taken out himself. Total death wish mode.

Knife Takedown:

The first deputy tried pepper spray—nope, didn’t work. Then they hit him with less-lethal rounds—still nothing. This guy was on some kind of invincible zombie drug combo. It took a full squad of deputies and state troopers to corner him and finally tase him down. Enough volts to light up a Christmas tree. Finally, the knife dropped, and they got him into custody.

He got checked out at the hospital and then straight to jail, because yeah—he kinda ruined everyone's morning. Imagine just trying to get some snacks before work and boom—meth-head with a blade ruining the vibe.