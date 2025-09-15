Listen to Win: Desi Banks at Off the Hook Comedy Club

comedian Desi Banks live in Naples, Florida! A rising star with over 15 million followers, Desi is known for his hilarious stand-up, viral videos, and acting roles in hit films like Little and Haunted Trail. He’s the CEO of Desi Banks Productions and has sold out shows across the country with his Purpose Chaser Tour. Desi’s earned praise from comedy legends like Kevin Hart and appeared in a 2023 Super Bowl ad. Don’t miss your chance to see one of comedy’s fastest-rising stars live on stage!