Listen to Win: Desi Banks at Off the Hook Comedy Club
Comedian Desi Banks Live in Naples, September 19th & 20th comedian Desi Banks live in Naples, Florida! A rising star with over 15 million followers, Desi is known for his…
comedian Desi Banks live in Naples, Florida! A rising star with over 15 million followers, Desi is known for his hilarious stand-up, viral videos, and acting roles in hit films like Little and Haunted Trail. He’s the CEO of Desi Banks Productions and has sold out shows across the country with his Purpose Chaser Tour. Desi’s earned praise from comedy legends like Kevin Hart and appeared in a 2023 Super Bowl ad. Don’t miss your chance to see one of comedy’s fastest-rising stars live on stage!
Material Terms - On Air
- How to enter: Listen to Win
- Dates of contest: 9/15/25 - 9/19/25
- How winner is being selected: Caller 18
- When the winner is being selected: 6a-10a
- How many times a person can enter: 1
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners are being selected: 10
- What the prize is: 2 tickets to show on 9/19 at 9pm
- What the prize value is: $60
- Who is providing the prize: Off the Hook Comedy Club