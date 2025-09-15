The Vampire Diaries Creator Shot Down Taylor Swift Cameo in 2009

In 2009, Taylor Swift was actually slated to make a guest appearance in the first season of The CW's supernatural drama The Vampire Diaries. At the time, Taylor was undergoing an amazing career transition as she was transitioning into a pop star, while still identifying as a country artist. Showrunner Julie Plec revealed that while the idea was presented, the production team ultimately decided against it to preserve the series' carefully crafted atmosphere.

"The CW did ask us if we wanted to do a Taylor Swift cameo, and we said no," Plec recalled.

"This isn't 7th Heaven where Taylor can show up and do a free concert at the high school and make it feel somehow real," she said. "It will take us all out of it, it will take this very sort of timeless little community and make it feel too contemporary."

In the same season, Taylor Swift's music received a subtle nod within the show itself. During one memorable scene, Ian Somerhalder's character Damon quipped in his signature style, "Believe it or not, Stefan, some girls don't need my persuasion. Some girls just can't resist my good looks and my style and my charm and my unflinching ability to listen to Taylor Swift."

