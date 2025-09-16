Disney Mystery: Scuba-Suit Villain Escapes After Paddlefish Robbery

When you think about Disney World villains, you picture the usual suspects: Captain Hook with his hook hand, Cruella DeVille with her crazy fur obsession, or the Evil Queen with that poisonous apple. Maybe some of the princes and princesses have stolen hearts a time or two (literally or figuratively), but no one ever thinks about somebody actually robbing a place at Disney. Well, until now. Enter “Scuba Steve” — or whatever we’re calling him — a real-life masked bandit who decided to hit up the Paddlefish restaurant at Disney Springs wearing, of all things, a wetsuit and goggles. I’m serious. This was like James Bond meets Finding Nemo, except way less cool and way more illegal.

Disney Heist:

From what I’ve pieced together, it happened just after midnight. According to WKMG, the restaurant was closed and employees were in the manager’s office. This guy in all black with a mask came in and ordered them down on their knees. He didn’t have a weapon — at least he didn’t show one or say he had one. But just imagine how scary that would be? One of the employees had been putting cash in the safe when the guy swooped in. In just a couple of minutes, the mystery man grabbed the cash and vanished. Nobody got hurt, thank goodness, but the whole thing sounds like something out of a heist movie on Disney+.

There are rumors he jumped into the water and swam off wearing his wetsuit like a dollar-store Aquaman. Deputies were seen searching the area and the nearby water later that day. Disney and the restaurant aren’t saying much because it’s an ongoing investigation, but for real — who does this at Disney? This is the happiest place on Earth, not Grand Theft Auto.