If you love all things spooky, Scaradise, Florida's horror convention will haunt Tampa next month.

For some, September may be too early to start thinking about Halloween. But for me, as soon as the festivities begin, I get in the spirit. I went to opening weekend of Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens and am ready for more. Most of what I watch on TV year-round includes lots of true crime and mysteries, but I do tend to amp it up and add in some more horror the few months leading up to All Hallows Eve. And if you're looking to get in the spirit, Scaradise, a horror convention is coming to Tampa next month.

Florida Horror Convention Haunts Tampa Next Month

The only 'con' I've ever been to was Comic-Con in Tampa a few years back and I had a blast. Seeing everyone all dressed up, all the vendors and of course the celebrities there for meet & greets was so much fun. And if you love all things horror, you won't want to miss Scaradise coming to the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa next month. Scaradise is October 3-5 and when it comes to celebs from your favorite TV shows and movies, there will be a ton. And as usual with con's, there will be photo op's and autographs available from most, for a price.

So who will be at Scaradise? The list is extensive, but here are some of the highlights:

Charlie Cox- Daredevil

Linda Blair- The Exorcist

Elden Henson- Daredevil, The Mighty Ducks, The Butterfly Effect

Kevin Nash- WWE

Sting- AEW

Christina Ricci- The Addams Family, Casper, Wednesday

Jon Abrahams- Scary Movie, Terrifier 3

Vanessa Lee Chester- Jurassic Park: The Lost World

Jennifer Carpenter- Dexter, White Chicks

Chad Michael Murray- House of Wax, One Tree Hill

Lauren Lavera- Terrifier 2 & 3

Vincent D'Onofrio- Daredevil, Men in Black

Julie Benz- Dexter, Saw V, Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Brian Van Holt- House of Wax

Devon Sawa- Final Destination, Casper

Saraya- AEW, WWE

Sarah Desjardins- Yellowjackets, Riverdale

Richard Schiff- Jurassic Park, The Good Doctor, Se7en, The West Wing

Lukas Gage- The White Lotus, Euphoria

John Cusack- High Fidelity, Grosse Pointe Blank, 1409