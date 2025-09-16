I love a good food truck and over the weekend I tried something new, lunch from a Cape Coral gyro truck that had me asking "How did I wait this long?"

Over the years, food trucks have really grown in popularity. What started as simple street eats, the world of food trucks has really transformed and now they're some of the most exciting spots to grab a bite. I remember when I was going to college in Chicago there would be trucks serving up quick lunch options on side streets. They were popular with us college kids on a budget and workers alike and it was kind of a new thing. But now, it's a booming scene filled with everything from gourmet tacos and wood-fired pizza to authentic international dishes. And sometimes the best finds aren't flashy, but the trucks you pass by every day without thinking twice. Sometimes all it takes is finally stopping to discover that your new favorite meal has been parked right before your eyes all along.

How Did I Wait This Long to Try Cape Coral’s Gyro Truck?

I'm sure you, like me, enjoy trying new restaurants, but sometimes you get into a groove where you return to your favorites over and over again. But over the weekend I was in Cape Coral and looking for something to eat. Wanting to go somewhere new, I drove by the gyro truck, Gyros & Chicken Grill, right on Cape Coral Parkway and decided to stop. And I'm so glad I did. I ordered the gyro and it was one of the most delicious I've had. The man that was doing the cooking gave me a taste of the meat right when he pulled it off the grill, and just one bite and I was in heaven. Then, when it was served on a pita with with lettuce, tomato and tzatziki? Chef's kiss.

Marija/BBGI

I also ordered a side of potato salad to try and the taste was unique with a vinegary-garlic flavor. I would definitely get it again.

Marija/BBGI

On their menu is quite a variety from gyro, souvlaki, brat and currywurst, rice platter, feta salad and more. And just like the sign says, they have a buy 3 get 1 free deal, also a buy 6 get 2 deal all the time.

Marija/BBGI