Pets Go Wild for Target’s New Halloween Toy Collection

One of my favorite things to do as the seasons change is spoil my pets with themed toys. Every time the weather shifts and the decorations come out in stores, I’m first in line looking for something new for them. Just the other day I went to Target, and wow, they had an awesome selection of Halloween toys for dogs and cats. It’s so much fun to get into the spooky season with my dogs, and I can’t resist a ball with bat wings or a stuffed pumpkin.

Shopping for my pets at Target during Halloween time feels like a tradition now. You know those aisles where everything is orange, black, and covered in cobweb designs? That’s basically my happy place. The toys aren’t just cute—they’re a way to kickstart spooky season for my pets. Whether it’s a squeaky ghost or a vampire chew toy, I just feel like my four-legged friends deserve a little Halloween magic too.

Pets Love Target:

At home, my dogs have their own personalities, which makes toy shopping even more fun. Bruno is the brute, so he got a stuffed Frankenstein. Mabel and Fee-Bee —aka the tornado twins—got themselves a pumpkin with an extendable top they can play tug-of-war with. One grabs the lid of the pumpkin, the other grabs the jack-o’-lantern face, and they just go to town. And the new puppy, little baby Digit, she got a crinkly vampire complete with a cape. My pets are like my kids, so picking out toys for them is honestly one of my favorite parts of Halloween.

And it doesn’t stop at Halloween. These guys will probably end up with a stuffed turkey for Thanksgiving and a Santa squeaky toy by Christmas. Why? Because spoiling them makes me happy. My pets don’t want to wear costumes (trust me, we’ve tried) but they’re always up for chewing on something spooky.