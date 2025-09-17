Living in the Sunshine State has a lot of perks and Walt Disney World has rolled out a special 3-day ticket deal for Florida residents.

If you've never been to Walt Disney World this time of year, I totally recommend it. Between the Halloween decor, to the Food & Wine Festival at EPCOT and then all the Christmas festivities to come, it's a fun time with a lot going on. I've been eyeing a trip there myself. Especially after seeing the opening of the new pirate bar, Beak and Barrel Tavern, inside Magic Kingdom, it's not a want, it's a need. Some other new shows that have opened this year include The Little Mermaid: A Musical Adventure and Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After, both at Hollywood Studios. Both are so much fun and will become a part of trip time and time again. But we all know that Disney can get expensive. Right now, though, they're offering great ticket deal for Florida residents.

Walt Disney World Rolls Out Special 3-Day Ticket Deal For Florida Residents

If a trip to Disney has been on your mind and you've just been waiting for the right time to go, this might be it. Because there's quite a deal being offered right now. The Florida Resident 3-Day, 3-Park Ticket is on sale right now for $210. With that, it breaks down to just $70 per day. While the discounted tickets can't be used at Magic Kingdom, you can use them at any of the other parks. They're not park hoppers, but can be used at one park a day. And you can go to the same park more than once. You also don't need to use all 3 tickets in one visit. They can be spread out between Sunday, October 5 and Tuesday, December 23, 2025.