So I guess this is 40, getting about excited about grocery stores, but there are 5 things I love about the new Publix in Fort Myers. While some people think…

Marija
(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

So I guess this is 40, getting about excited about grocery stores, but there are 5 things I love about the new Publix in Fort Myers.

While some people think that going grocery shopping is a chore, I actually love it. So much that I've been a part-time Instacart shopper for over 5 years now. I love finding new products, searching for deals and sometimes just wandering the aisles. And one of my favorite grocery stores is Publix. Where I grew up in Illinois we didn't have them, but I always visited on vacation growing up. And when I finally decided to move to Florida I got so excited that I'd be able to shop them any time I wanted. And there's a brand new one in Fort Myers at Six Mile Cypress and Daniels I went and checked out yesterday.

The Publix at Six Mile Cypress and Daniels has been closed for a big remodel for a while, but last Thursday, 9/11, it reopened and it's amazing. It's a brand new, beautiful store with some serious upgrades.

Here are 5 things that standout from my visit yesterday:

Expanded Soup Selection

I'm obsessed with all the soups Publix makes in their deli. Most stores only have 3 at a time, but this one has 6.

Olive Bar

Give me pickled veggies and olives of any kind and I'm a happy girl. I got a small bowl yesterday with a variety and it made for the perfect side with dinner last night.

Ramen & Poke Bowls

I have only ever seen this at one other Publix and wished it was closer to me, and now it is! There are a bunch of different bowls to choose from. I went with the Tonkotsu ramen for lunch, and it was perfect. Great portion, tasted great and just $9.99. Can't wait to try the others.

Expanded Cheese Selection

If you're a big charcuterie fan, or like me, always have some kind of cheese to snack on in the house, this will be a dream for you. I always thought that Publix had a great cheese case, and this one is easily 3 times the size.

Self Checkout

I know it's common in a lot of stores these days, but this Publix location didn't have it before. So it's a great upgrade for sure.

I will warn you, because of the newness, it was pretty crazy in there at lunchtime yesterday. But it's worth it!

Marija
Marija is a morning show host on WXKB/B1039, midday host on WRXK/96KRock and night show host on WPBB/98.7 The Shark. She loves to write about food, travel, and things to do around the state of Florida.
