One of my favorite places in Southwest Florida is the Wonder Gardens in Bonita Springs and an adorable new addition is making quite a splash.

I am a huge animal and nature lover, so I love anywhere I can go that I can enjoy both. A few years ago I visited the Wonder Gardens in Bonita Springs for the first time, and I was kicking myself that it took me that long to go. It's absolutely gorgeous and tucked away so you forget you're right off a main road. In fact, this roadside attraction dates back to 1936. It's not a huge park, but it's so beautiful with many animals to enjoy. From tropical birds to gators, tortoises and more. And now an adorable new addition is making a splash.

Adorable New Addition Makes A Splash At The Wonder Gardens

The problem I have with anything cute and cuddly is that I want to take them all home with me. And anytime I see a river otter I have to remind myself that they're wild animals and would probably be better off in their natural habitat than in my living room. But I'm happy that I can go visit them, as the Wonder Gardens has welcomed two rescued American river otters from Louisiana named Ivy and Mae.

They are so adorable and their enclosure at the Wonder Gardens is beautiful. It features a pool and waterfall, plus plants, grass, stones and a cave. And of course, a glass viewing panel so we can watch them play.

Photo Courtesy of Wonder Gardens

Neil Anderson, president and CEO of Wonder Gardens said in a press release: “We are excited to welcome Ivy and Mae to the Wonder Gardens. While they love to swim, otters are actually land mammals that like to dig, interact and play, so we’ve created an enriching, stimulating environment for them to thrive in. This exhibit is a meaningful step in our master plan, and we know Ivy and Mae will quickly become visitor favorites.”