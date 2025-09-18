Fence Fiasco: Florida Man Tosses Children Over Barrier After Crash

this is what I call a fence fiasco alright... You know how everybody speeds at least once in their life? Maybe you’re late for work, or your favorite song comes on and suddenly you’re Vin Diesel. But nothing, and I mean nothing, compares to what this Florida man just pulled. This guy—Larry Rada Jr.—wasn’t just speeding. He was speeding with three kids in the car, like he was trying to win a NASCAR race while babysitting.

According to It all went down on a sunny Saturday afternoon. A deputy spots Larry flying down the road. Lights go on, sirens blare, and instead of pulling over like a normal human, Larry spins his car around the cop car—and takes off. The cops back off because, hey, kids are in the car and safety comes first. But then it gets even crazier.

Larry crashes the car. Total wreck. Three kids inside. My jaw dropped just reading it. Most people would be freaking out, right? Not Larry. He looks at a six-foot fence and thinks, “No problem.” And then he starts throwing the kids over it. Like literally tossing them over like duffel bags at an airport. Then he climbs over himself, probably thinking he’s going to get away. Spoiler alert: he doesn’t.

Police catch up to him fast. All three kids go to the hospital—thankfully they’re okay—and Larry goes to jail. Three counts of child neglect, and officials say more charges could be coming. If there’s a trophy for Worst Dad of the Year, I’m pretty sure it’s already engraved with his name.