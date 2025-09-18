Ghoulish Green Twix Makes Trick-or-Treat Bags Extra Spooky This Year

This Halloween is going to be ghoulish green.. So my daughter had one very clear request: “Dad, we have to hand out candy that’s different.” No boring little snack-size chocolates, no handful of lollipops that everyone’s seen before. She wanted something special. And, honestly, I totally get it. Halloween is about surprises. It’s about spooky decorations, costumes that light up, and candy that kids remember the next day. So I made it my mission to find something new.

My first stop was my unofficial candy headquarters, also known as Walmart. Every October their seasonal aisle explodes with orange, purple, and neon green. Bags of minis everywhere, pumpkins staring at you from the shelves, and giant skeleton decorations peeking over the end caps. But then—boom—I saw it. TWIX GHOULISH GREEN. The packaging was all black and green with a creepy Halloween font. It practically screamed, “Take me home if you dare.”

At first I thought, “Wait…green Twix?” It sounded like something out of a mad scientist’s kitchen. Did it taste like slime? Broccoli? Ectoplasm? Turns out it’s classic Twix flavor but with a spooky twist: the cookie inside is bright green. Everything else—caramel, chocolate coating—is exactly the same. It’s just different enough to make kids say “Whoa!” when they open the wrapper.

That’s the magic. Kids love anything gross-looking as long as it tastes good. They’ll run from green beans but line up for green cookies. So into the cart went a big box of full-size Ghoulish Green Twix bars. I felt like the king of Halloween.