Hamilton or Bust: One Dad’s Pricey Quest to Make His Daughter’s Broadway Dream Come True

My daughter Kara Zor-El is absolutely obsessed with Hamilton. And I don’t mean “she knows a few songs” obsessed — I mean she can name every actor and actress, recite every lyric, and watch it on repeat like it’s the only thing streaming on planet Earth. The soundtrack is permanently welded to her headphones. Honestly, for 13 years old there are a lot worse things she could be into. If Hamilton is her thing, I’m all for it.

I tried to steer her into my world of comic books and superheroes from the start. I literally named her Kara Zor-El — Superman’s cousin. But never in my wildest dreams did I think my parenting journey would end with me trying to score Broadway tickets for Hamilton. Yet here I am, staring down ticket prices that look like down payments on a small car.

Hamilton Hopes:

First, the tickets: even the “cheap” seats are hovering around $200 each, and good seats are running $350 and up. Premium orchestra spots? Over a thousand dollars. That’s before fees, taxes, or the blood sacrifice Broadway apparently requires now. Add in flights from Fort Myers to New York, hotel rooms, food, and transportation — and suddenly this father-daughter bonding experience is starting to look like a line item on the federal budget.

But here’s the thing: I want to do it. I want her to see the show live while she’s still in love with it. Also, I want her to have the memory of the lights coming up, the orchestra striking that first note, and the whole theater erupting. I want to be sitting next to her, watching her face as she realizes she’s actually seeing Hamilton on Broadway.

Will I have to take out a seven-year loan? Probably. Will I regret it? Not a chance. Because one day she’ll say, “That was just a phase I went through as a kid,” but she’ll always remember that her dad made it happen. And that’s worth every penny — even the Broadway-priced ones.