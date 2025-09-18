Lady Gaga Rumored for ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’, Fans Buzz with Excitement

Gossip is circulating in Hollywood about Lady Gaga's possible role in The Devil Wears Prada 2. Since September 16, the news has been sparking plenty of heated social media commentary.

Insiders hint that the star is in talks with Disney about the highly anticipated sequel. Neither side has broken their silence on the matter, but that hasn't stopped the wild speculation.

Social media platforms are loaded with fan-made content referencing the rumors. Users are flooding TikTok with mock scenes of the "Abracadabra" singer commanding fictional Runway offices. Meanwhile, X users spin theories about her potential character.

"Lady Gaga in Devil Wears Prada 2 is the only casting that makes sense," a fan posted on X, as reported by The Tribune.

The first film, drawn from Lauren Weisberger's book, shot to success in 2006. Meryl Streep's turn as Miranda Priestly caught Oscar's eye, while Anne Hathaway shone as Andy Sachs. The film marked Emily Blunt's big breakout role as Emily Charlton.

The buzz makes sense. Lady Gaga's stint in House of Gucci proved she can hold her own in fashion-centered films. She's a woman who brings sharp acting chops and style to screens.