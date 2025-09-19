Pumpkin Spice Goldfish Dunkin’ Grahams Have Landed in Stores

When fall rolls around, it’s like my brain switches into pumpkin spice mode. I swear the first cool breeze of September hits and suddenly I’m hunting for pumpkin spice everything. Donuts? Yes. Muffins? Absolutely. Coffee? You better believe it. I’m that person who keeps checking Dunkin’ to see if they’ve got fresh fall doughnuts in stock, but I always seem to miss out. Seriously, blink and they’re gone. And don’t even get me started on how badly I need a pumpkin spice snack to go with my morning coffee.

But then something magical happened. Just when I was convinced this year’s pumpkin spice cake was slipping through my fingers, I spotted something in the grocery store that made me stop dead in my tracks. Goldfish and Dunkin’—two absolute legends—teamed up for the first time ever to drop the most epic fall snack imaginable: Goldfish Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spice Grahams.

Pumpkin Spice Enticed:

These aren’t your regular goldfish crackers either. They’re sweet grahams with pumpkin, donut glaze, and warm spices like cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg. Basically, they taste like the best fall festival ever got turned into a snack. If pumpkin spice doughnuts and crunchy graham crackers had a baby, this would be it. These are tiny treats too. So I felt zero guilt tossing two bags into my cart at Target.

I tried them with my pumpkin spice coffee first thing this morning and wow—instant fall vibes. Later I grabbed a handful between breakfast and lunch and they hit just as hard. They’re that all-day, anytime snack you don’t have to overthink. Even Kara (my kid) tried a few and gave me that “these are mine now” look.