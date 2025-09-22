Doja Cat Set to Drop Pop-Focused Album ‘Vie’ This Week

Next week marks the release of Vie, Doja Cat's fourth album. The 15-track project signals a shift back to her pop roots, following her 2023 release, Scarlet. Her new sound blends classic pop with raw emotion.

"Not to diminish it, but it was a bit of like, I just need to get this out — it was a massive fart for me," said Doja Cat to The New York Times, reflecting on Scarlet.

The first track, "Jealous Type," shot to number 28 on Billboard's Hot 100. It broke records as 2025's top Spotify debut by a female rapper. The song hints at the album's direction: a return to the bright sound of Hot Pink and Planet Her.

"I do want to be self-aware enough to admit the fact that this is a pop-driven project. I know that I can make pop music," she told The Teen Magazine. "I have a lot more knowledge of how to use my voice as an instrument, more than I ever have in my life."

At its core, Vie tackles love, jealousy, and growth. The artist delves deeply into matters of the heart, exploring self-love and romantic bonds. Her writing draws from past relationships that shifted her outlook.

With 15 tracks, the upcoming album will be her biggest release yet. The switch back to pop comes after Scarlet, which strayed from her usual path and left her wanting more.

To the New York Times, she mused about her creative process: "I thought fixing that would entail making music that was more visceral or more emotional or maybe more angry or more sad. And I enjoyed performing it onstage, but it didn't get me all the way there. So I want to return back to what I know."