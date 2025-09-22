ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Marija
Backyard Social occupies a huge space on Treeline, just north of Alico Road. There is plenty of parking and space to party.

Swifties around the world are getting excited about The Life of a Showgirl and a Fort Myers bar will be hosting a Taylor Swift album listening party.

We all know that Taylor Swift is all the rage. Has been for years with no signs of slowing down. People of all ages are obsessed and make their love for her part of their identity. Ever since Taylor went on the New Heights podcast with the Kelce brothers Swifties flooded social media with theories, easter egg breakdowns, tears and pre-orders skyrocketed to record-breaking numbers. And if you want to gather with other Taylor fans to listen to the album for the very first time, a bar in Fort Myers will be hosting an album listening party the day it comes out.

Fort Myers Bar Hosting Taylor Swift Album Listening Party

The countdown is on until October 3, when Taylor Swift's new album The Life of a Showgirl comes out. And that night starting at 7pm, Backyard Social in Fort Myers will be a hosting an album listening party. I can picture it now, girls of all ages there with friendship bracelets to trade in pure joy of listening to their favorite artist's new songs. Since the album isn't out yet, there hasn't been any critic reviews, but Taylor's friend Zoe Kravitz said the album is "fantastic" and that is has "no skips".

Also at the listening party, they'll have a variety of vendors from permanent jewelry, a photobooth, paint & sip Taylor Swift art, Cocoa Berries dessert food truck and more.

The event is free and open to all ages, so start a group chat with your besties and start making your plans. Backyard Social is located at 16371 Corporate Commerce Way in Fort Myers. You can find more info for this event and others coming up here

Marija
Marija is a morning show host on WXKB/B1039, midday host on WRXK/96KRock and night show host on WPBB/98.7 The Shark. She loves to write about food, travel, and things to do around the state of Florida.
