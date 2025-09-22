Listen to Win: Billy Gardell at Off the Hook Comedy Club

ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Comedian Billy Gardell Live in Naples, September 26th - 28th

Catch Billy Gardell live in Naples! Best known for starring in CBS hits Bob Hearts Abishola and Mike & Molly, Gardell brings his hilarious, down-to-earth stand-up to the stage. With roles in Young SheldonSun Records, and films like Bad Santa and Avenging Angelo, he's no stranger to the spotlight. A Pittsburgh native with blue-collar roots and a love for storytelling, Gardell’s comedy hits home with audiences everywhere. Don’t miss this powerhouse performer in person!

Material Terms - On Air

  • How to enter: Listen to Win
  • Dates of contest: 9/22/25 - 9/26/25
  • How winner is being selected: Caller 18
  • When the winner is being selected: 6a-10a
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners are being selected: 10
  • What the prize is: 2 tickets to show on 9/26 at 8:30pm
  • What the prize value is: $60
  • Who is providing the prize: Off the Hook Comedy Club
Diana Beasley
